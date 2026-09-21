NFP seeks court order to compel Speaker to swear in Ivan Barnes

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is back in court to force the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, to comply with a court order and swear in party leader Ivan Barnes as its new member of the legislature.

Last week, a court ruled in favour of the NFP over its decision to expel MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga, directing the Speaker to declare the party’s sole seat vacant.

Boyce declared the seat vacant in compliance with last week’s court order. She also gave notice that the next candidate on the NFP’s list would be sworn in this week in Newcastle.

However, she shelved those plans when Shinga filed her application for leave to appeal the court ruling.

The NFP argues that leave to appeal hasn’t been granted yet, putting last week’s court order on hold.

The party wants Boyce to allow Barnes to take his oath either on Tuesday or Wednesday in Newcastle as initially planned.

-Report by Zanele Buthelezi