NFP leadership squabbles continue

Leaders of a faction of the National Freedom Party (NFP) have accused Ivan Barnes and Teddy Thwala of trying to collapse the party.

Barnes, who was elected as the party leader and Thwala as the secretary-general, proceeded with an elective conference in Durban at the weekend.

This as several court cases stemming from a leadership struggle are pending after the party founder, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, suffered a stroke in 2014.

The NFP’s Parliamentary leader Munzoor Shaik-Emam says the weekend conference does not comply with the party’s Constitution.

“But I can tell you that everything is being done not to destabilise or divide the party. That’s why attempts have been made to find common ground so we can contest this election and go forward. The difficulty we have is, is that what everybody wants? But we will do everything in our power to be able to unite the party and go forward. But certainly not recognise a conference that took place because it’s unlawful, illegitimate and most of them even don’t have membership.”

Leaders of the opposing faction, including Canaan Mdletshe who maintains he is the NFP’s secretary-general, were not part of the conference.

The party’s newly-elected leadership has since called him an ordinary member of the NFP.

Mdletshe says the meeting that was held over the weekend was convened by members who are suspended from the party.

