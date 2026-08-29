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NFP confirms readiness for 2026 local elections

National Freedom Party flag seen during a soccer tournament during a Heritage Day celebration in Umuziwabantu, Ugu District, in KwaZulu-Natal on 24 September 2024.
  • The National Freedom Party flag seen during a soccer tournament during a Heritage Day celebration in Umuziwabantu, Ugu District, in KwaZulu-Natal on 24 September 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - National Freedom Party
Celumusa Zulu

The National Freedom Party (NFP) says now that it has submitted its candidates’ list to the Electoral Commission, it is ready to contest the 2026 local government elections.

The party says it will contest in KwaZulu-Natal, GautengMpumalanga, the Free State and the Western Cape.

The NFP is however, is facing an internal leadership dispute involving its KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Mbali Shinga the party expelled for refusing to support a motion of no confidence in Premier Thami Ntuli.

She is challenging her expulsion in court.

RELATED VIDEO: National Freedom Party under pressure ahead of November elections:

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