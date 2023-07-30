The National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Secretary General Canaan Mdletshe says the party is concerned about the attacks on its councillors in Nongoma, north of KwaZulu-Natal, because it is the third incident in three weeks.

An NFP councillor has been shot and killed on the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal during the early hours of Sunday.

Ntombenhle Mchunu was brutally killed at home allegedly by unknown men. According to the party, Mchunu and her family were still sleeping when her killers stormed the house and shot her several times before fleeing the scene.

Mdletshe says, “Two weeks ago, our councillor in the very same area of Nongoma, coucillor Zungu was attacked two times fortunately she survived the attack on both occasions. Sadly councillor Mchunu did not survive the attack because she was peacefully sleeping at home as she was killed , assassinated by unknown gunmen. She was one of the few councillors who interacted with everyone at Nongoma because of her age. She was the oldest councillor in entire municipality of Nongoma.”