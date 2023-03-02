The National Freedom Party (NFP) has called for the South African Embassy in Israel to be downgraded to a liaison office.

NFP MP Shaik Emam tabled a draft resolution in the National Assembly. He says the call is made in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine which has resulted in many people being killed and others injured.

Emam says it is important that the South African government takes a stand, in the interest of human rights.

” I understand downgrade will have consequence, cannot let fear or intimidation to dictate action when it comes to defending human rights. The downgrading of relations with apartheid SA contributed immensely to its downfall. Many will argue a downgrade will impair ability to act as neutral mediator, but neutrality is not an option in face of oppression.”