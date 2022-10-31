Position: Forward

Club: Paris Saint Germain (PSG)

National team: Brazil

Age: 30

The dribbling wizard started the season with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a high note where he continues to score and dish out assists. He is one of the Brazilian players to lookout for in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Since 2014, Neymar has been an important player for the Samba boys, with his creativity, ability to take on defenders, ball control and his tricks to find spaces.

Previous Brazilian match winners like Ronaldo and Ronaldinho have World Cup medals to their names and were instrumental in inspiring the Sambas boys to those feats – something that Neymar misses on his profile.

With Brazil having looked good in the qualifiers and preparation matches for the tournament in Qatar, pressure will be on Neymar to rise to the occasion and lead the team to winning the tournament they last won 20 years ago.

source : FIFA.com