Newlyn PX Terminal will alleviate N3 freight congestion: CEO

CEO of the new Newlyn PX Terminal at the Port of Durban, Raj Balmakhun, says it will help to alleviate freight congestion between the country’s two economic hubs on the N3, between Johannesburg and Durban.

Balmakhun was addressing the media after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the terminal.

The terminal is Africa’s largest multi-modal rail which is expected to strengthen intra-trade relations between South Africa and other African countries.

Balmakhun says the continent needs such development.

He says, “Throughout history, whenever there has been an evolution there has been job losses, but they will obviously absorb with other opportunities that may exist within the economy. During construction, 4 100 jobs, it has created just over a thousand full-time jobs on the site.”

Live stream: Ramaphosa opens the Newlyn PX logistics Terminal: