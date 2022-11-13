Mpumalanga Tourism will get a boost from the newly launched luxury lodge in Welverdiend near Kruger National Park. The lodge “Orpen Kruger” is owned by Mutlhwarheni Youth Cooperative (MYC) on behalf of the community.

Three years ago the Cooperative was funded R5 million by Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to get the project off the ground. This helped the Cooperative establish a lodge next to the Manyeleti Game Reserve. Over 8 000 people from the nearby village will benefit.

New luxury lodge in Mpumalanga set to boost tourism and community development

Welverdiend is one of the rural villages faced with high unemployment. A few years ago young people in the area formed a cooperative with the aim of creating job opportunities.

In 2004 they acquired land that was unused; they sought funding from the government and the private sector.

Clifford Mathebula, a member of the Cooperative, believes that partnering with different agencies would help their business thrive.

Free movement of animals

Mathebula explains, “If MTPA can help us by dropping the fence we can be a viable or feasible business where we can charge double, and also will help us in terms of the animals’ movement. They will be able to get in here and be shown to our tourists that are going to visit our lodge.”

Currently, the lodge has at least 19 employees. MYC Chairperson, Robert Machabe says their focus is not only on creating jobs but also to contribute in the development of their area. He says part of their profit will go to community development.

“To us, it means a lot because it will benefit the community in terms of job opportunities. The community will develop as there is this money that will go directly to the community for community development so that it alleviates poverty in the community,” adds Machabe.

The Cooperative owns 51%, while a private company owns 49% of the lodge.

Conservative value chain

Chairperson of the Orpen Kruger Board, Rest Kanju says, “It’s one of the prime locations in this particular area, and what’s unique about it we have an asset such this of high value, in a communal land that literally can be integrated into conservative value chain as big as the Kruger national park or Manyelethi game reserves. So, what it does it makes the community true owners of valuable tourism asset.”

The lodge was officially opened by Tourism Deputy Minister, Fish Mahlalela last week.