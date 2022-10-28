Newly-elected Prime Minister of Lesotho, Sam Matekane, has committed to turning the country’s economy around. The landlocked nation has experienced economic challenges which have led to many Basot ho flocking to South Africa to look for jobs and a better life.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was among several regional leaders who attended the inauguration. The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Julius Malema and Nelson Chamisa of The Citizen Coalition for Change in Zimbabwe, were also there.

The Setsoto Stadium in Maseru was packed as thousands of Basotho witnessed the change of government. Sam Matekane, a business mogul and an entrepreneur, won the elections barely eight months after his party was launched, unseating a governing party with a long track record.

Ramaphosa has played a pivotal role in supporting Lesotho to achieve relative peace. Ramaphosa, who was appointed by SADC to facilitate political dialogue in the Mountain Kingdom, says he’s happy that the facilitation team and all stakeholders were able to achieve positive results.

For the man of the moment, it was time to outline what he hopes to do in his first 100 days. During his address, Matekane promised to deliver on the manifesto that he unveiled before the elections.

The head of state in Lesotho, King Letsie III, was there to witness the change of government in the mountain kingdom.

Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s Inauguration: