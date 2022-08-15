Newly-elected ANC North West Chairperson, Nono Maloyi, has called on all party members to unite to ensure that basic services are delivered to residents of the province.

Maloyi who defeated the current premier, Bushy Maape, for the position of the ANC provincial chairperson, was delivering his acceptance speech at the party’s provincial elective conference in Rustenburg.

In the video tweet below, Maloyi is announced as the newly-elected chairperson:

Other members elected with Maloyi include his deputy Lazzy Mokgosi, who defeated Paul Sebegoe.

Louis Diremelo is the provincial secretary after beating Keneetswe Mosenogi.

Diremelo’s deputy is Viola Motsumi.

Sello Lehari who defeated Lena Miga is the new ANC provincial treasurer.

Maloyi has called on all ANC members to rally behind the newly-elected party provincial leadership.

“A divided ANC will never assist us to win the 2024 elections. As we go out of this conference comrades, we must know that we all are equal members of the ANC. Those who voted for us and those who did not vote for us, this is your leadership. We are not leading a faction, we (are) leading the African National Congress.”

Maloi elaborates in the video below: