Newly elected Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero, says he is set to announce his committee next week.

This is despite his predecessor’s announcement that she has filed papers in the High Court in Johannesburg to have last Friday’s Extraordinary Council meeting declared unlawful.

Dr Mpho Phalatse was ousted in the meeting during a motion of no confidence. The matter is expected to be heard on Tuesday next week.

The meeting then elected Morero, an ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson, as the new mayor.

Morero is adamant that all the legal procedures were observed when Dr Phalatse was ousted.

“Everything was done according to the prescripts of the law. The speaker also acted on legal advice, consulted widely. This has happened before, but the meeting was called in four hours, this meant that there was a four-hour notice.”

Morero has also since said the meeting was held in a legitimate manner.

“The column was sitting at around 146 and the requirement is 136 so it would suggest that the meeting was legitimate in terms of the Speaker being within her rights to convene an extraordinary special council meeting. So, we are not worried about whether the meeting was legal or illegal. We are considering that she acted within the law and that the DA does not have a case.”

In the report below, details on Dr Phalatse wanting her removal to be declared unlawful: