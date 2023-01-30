Thapelo Amad has officially been sworn in as the transitional mayor of Johannesburg.

He became mayor on Friday, with the help of the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other minority parties that voting together in the council.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mpho Phalatse was earlier removed through a motion of no confidence.

The new mayor says regaining the city’s financial stability is his top priority.

“It is no secret that we are unfortunately inheriting a city that is under massive financial strain and therefore the stabilisation of the city’s finances as well as financial stability is to be prioritized. In this regard, we will place a great emphasis on the proper functioning of our financial systems to ensure that the city collects all that is due to it and meets all its obligations,” explains Amad.

