The City of Johannesburg’s new executive mayor, Dada Morero, says the African National Congress (ANC) does not believe that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has a legal case against his election to the position.

The DA says it intends on taking Morero’s election outcome to the courts after he was voted in on Friday. It follows Dr. Mpho Phalatse’s ousting in a vote of no confidence.

The DA claims that the extraordinary sitting of the council was conducted through nefarious tactics.

Morero says the meeting was held in a legitimate manner.

“The column was sitting at around 146 and the requirement is 136 so it would suggest that the meeting was legitimate in terms of the Speaker being within her rights to convene an extraordinary special council meeting. So, we are not worried about whether the meeting was legal or illegal. We are considering that she acted within the law and that the DA does not have a case.”

Meanwhile, the DA says it intends on taking Morero’s election to the courts.

Deputy Caucus leader in Johannesburg, Bongani Nkomo, says: “We are in the process of preparing our arguments and representation due to this coup in court, because we need to call it what it is – a coup – and that is based on how the council sitting was conducted, how the process were flouted by the new Speaker of Council Coleen Makhubele – who we have not come to expect anything less from. What the councilor did was out forward an old motion, dated 17 August, when this motion was rejected. She needed to submit the new motion with new proposals and we second it. So the whole process was flouted.”

In the report below, Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor:

New developments

The ANC, AIC, Al-Jama-ah, and other minority parties voted in support of the motion against Phalatse.

Al- Jama-ah councilor Thapelo Amad says they welcome the new developments in the city of Johannesburg.

“We welcome the change of political administration, we hope the current administration will put the best interest of city residents ahead of themselves, we believe that the current mayor who has been an administrator in the city and worked in a political office and now is a political principle and a shareholder as an office of an executive mayor will do best to transform the residents, “said Amad.

Amad added that as Al-Jamah-ah they want sustainability and longevity to serve the people of Johannesburg.