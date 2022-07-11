The newly elected Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee members include former Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko and former Health MEC in Gauteng Bandile Masuku.

They were both implicated in the multi-million rand Personal Protective Equipment tender scandal in 2020.

Both of them lost their government positions but were reinstated to the Provincial Executive Committee after disciplinary processes.

The Gauteng conference elected 30 additional members on Sunday who now form part of the Provincial Executive Committee.

The conference concluded at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg East of Johannesburg.

The provincial conference convened for a second time after it was delayed over concerns over the quarantined votes from the Ekurhuleni regional conference.

The regional conference saw only preliminary results being announced. The 19 votes from five branches were quarantined due to alleged irregularities.

In the video below ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe briefs the media regarding the Gauteng conference: