The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chairperson Siboniso Duma says there are issues that the province would like to see the national ANC office addressing.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t receive a warm welcome from the more than 1 600 delegates. They burst into a song “Wenzeni uZuma” until the newly elected Provincial Chairperson had to calm the delegates.

Ramaphosa eventually addressed the conference. Duma says it is now up to the president to take action and resolve the issue surrounding the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last year.

“I think there are some issues that need to be addressed in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. And we’re not to mince our words. President Ramaphosa is the ANC and is a president who must be taken care of in terms of coming to every province. President Zuma, there are matters that must be addressed around him and we’re not going to be shy about that. We’ve already spoken about the raised by the delegates on the issue of judiciary and President is happy that he came and gave his remarks in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.”

ANC KZN Elective Conference | Provincial Chairperson Mr Siboniso Duma:

As he continued with his address, ANC president called on delegates to make sure that resolutions taken at the conference are implemented with the intention to advance the lives of the many people who look up to the party for progress and economic development.

“KZN has always shown leadership on a number of issues that affect our organisation as a whole. You’ve always been leaders in showing a path to the future that our organization should take. So I would say we must emerge from this conference, with a clear program and in divided commitment to improve the lives of our people here in KZN.”