A newly constructed road in Limpopo that cost R22 million has started washing away after recent rains.

The project was the center of controversy after the contract was paid in full despite the work not being completed.

The Mooihoek road was among several projects in the municipality where payments were made in full despite incomplete work. Less than two months after the multi-million rand projects were thrust into the spotlight, evidence of shoddy workmanship began to emerge on the Mooihoek road.

Abram Tladi, a resident, says he noticed that basic construction work was not even done.

“They did a careless job. They didn’t even do the stumping to try to secure this concrete thing.”

Percy Moagi, spokesperson of Ephriam Mogale municipality says with more rains expected in the next few weeks, they are aware of the poor workmanship and will send its employees to complete the work.

“There was this end that was a bit open so the municipality and the team of our employees from infrastructure development went to the road there last week and they have discovered that the intention was to put small rocks or stones and patch that road so that in the event of heavy rains or floods. We are able to secure that road and the drains, so we are aware of it and the money savings were there for the snag list we are not going to use another money on top of what we used.”

The municipality’s director of infrastructure was suspended after it came to light that multi-million rand projects were being paid in full before the completion of work.

According to the municipal authorities, a disciplinary hearing for the director is still under way.