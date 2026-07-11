Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Newcastle former mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba to be laid to rest

ANC Political Task Team member Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba seen during an ANC meeting.
  • ANC Political Task Team member Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba seen during an ANC meeting.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook@ANCKZNCaucus
Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu

Newcastle’s former mayor, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba is to be laid to rest this Saturday in a Special Provincial Official Funeral.

Mahlaba, an African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Task Team member and Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) Legislature member, died after being struck by a vehicle while jogging in Newcastle last Saturday.

He will be laid to rest at Nkande Village in eNquthu.

Head of Provincial Government Communications, Bongani Gina says, “The Premier says this is a fitting tribute to a dedicated public servant who served the province with humility, integrity and distinction as an MEC And members of the provincial legislature. The provincial government is working closely with the Mahlaba family to ensure that he receives a dignified and a deserved farewell on Saturday, the 11th of July at st Matthews Anglican Church Mazwi church in the Nkande village in Nquthu.”

VIDEO | Family mourns the passing of Dr Nthuthuko Mahlaba: 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News