Newcastle former mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba to be laid to rest

Newcastle’s former mayor, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba is to be laid to rest this Saturday in a Special Provincial Official Funeral.

Mahlaba, an African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Task Team member and Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) Legislature member, died after being struck by a vehicle while jogging in Newcastle last Saturday.

He will be laid to rest at Nkande Village in eNquthu.

Head of Provincial Government Communications, Bongani Gina says, “The Premier says this is a fitting tribute to a dedicated public servant who served the province with humility, integrity and distinction as an MEC And members of the provincial legislature. The provincial government is working closely with the Mahlaba family to ensure that he receives a dignified and a deserved farewell on Saturday, the 11th of July at st Matthews Anglican Church Mazwi church in the Nkande village in Nquthu.”

ANC Secretary-General Cde Fikile Mbalula will deliver a tribute at the funeral service of Comrade Ntuthuko Mahlaba, honouring his life of service, commitment and contribution to the African National Congress and the people of South Africa. 📍 Enkande Village, Nquthu

🗓️ Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/8rEcColygX — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) July 10, 2026

VIDEO | Family mourns the passing of Dr Nthuthuko Mahlaba: