A 45-year-old man has received three life sentences in the Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle in connection with three separate incidents in 2019 when he held women captive for days on end and repeatedly raped them.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says Muziwami Zwane has also been sentenced to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping and six years for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Netshiunda says that Zwane had on one occasion lured a 40-year-old woman from a tavern to his house.

He adds: “He locked the door and dragged her to his bedroom where he raped her repeatedly. He imprisoned the victim until she managed to escape on the third day. Just a day after his victim freed herself, Zwane convinced his ex-girlfriend to visit him so that the two could drink traditional beer.”

“Zwane kidnapped the then 27-year-old victim overnight and raped her repeatedly. He also strangled her and assaulted her with a bush knife. Prior to his November raping spree, Zwane had used the same modus operandi to kidnap, assault and repeatedly rape the then 29-year-old victim from 27 to 28 May 2019.”