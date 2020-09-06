The Mayor of Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, has called for social cohesion among all races in the country. Mahlaba’s call follows the double murder of 63-year-old farmer Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida at their Normandien farm outside Newcastle a week ago.

The couple was buried in a private ceremony on Saturday. In honour of the couple, the municipality planted three trees.

Mahlaba says the Rafferty’s made a commendable contribution to the farming industry in the country.

“These together with their farm dwellers were able to live together, they had a good life together. We hope that the law enforcement agencies especially SAPS will be able to apprehend those who committed this senseless killing. For the people of Newcastle, this must be a symbol of unity, we must work together to makes sure that we co-exist with one another and protect each other because all lives matter.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are following up on some leads in the killing of the couple. Cele was addressing a meeting with community policing and farming structures in the area.

In the video below, Minister Bheki Cele says they will make arrests:

The elderly couple was shot dead by unknown suspects as they were entering their home.

Security cameras on the property were vandalised while the assailants took the couple’s car; which was later found abandoned near the farm.

In the video below, the couple is laid t0 rest: