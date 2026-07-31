Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stepped down from his role, the Premier League club said on Friday, ending a five-year spell in charge.

The 48-year-old guided Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years when they won the League Cup in 2025 and also led the club into the 2023 and 2025 Champions League during his tenure.

“After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break,” Howe said in a statement.