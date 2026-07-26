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Newcastle boss Howe uncertain about Guimaraes’ future

  • Newcastle United and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is unsure whether Bruno Guimaraes will remain at the club amid interest from Arsenal but said he had held “good conversations” with the midfielder.

Reports in British media this week linked Premier League champions Arsenal with a move for the Brazilian international.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup,” Howe told reporters after Newcastle’s draw with Gateshead FC in a pre-season game on Saturday.

Newcastle have already lost two key players in this transfer window with winger Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona and midfielder Sandro Tonali heading to Tottenham Hotspur and Howe said he was keen to keep hold of Guimaraes.

“Bruno is the captain of our football club. He’s been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together,” he added.

Newcastle, who finished 12th last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23.

 

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