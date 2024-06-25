Newborn found dead in bin bag at Inanda Tea Estate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A newborn baby has been found dead in a bin bag at Tea Estate in Inanda, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit of South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Balram Prem says three men with five dogs were sifting through bin bags for recycling material when they discovered the deceased baby.

Prem says efforts to track the mother have begun.

“RUSA received multiple calls from residents at Tea Estate in Inanda this morning. Callers reported that a child was found in a bin bag along the side of a dirt road. Reaction and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the female child unresponsive in a black bin bag. She was declared dead and the SAPS were called to the scene to investigate further.”

