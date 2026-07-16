New York Mayor praises Nelson Mandela leadership qualities

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani says solidarity is people choosing one another, sometimes even over themselves.

He says this as he praised the leadership qualities of South Africa’s first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela.

He addresses a packed auditorium at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum in New York as part of the build up to Nelson Mandela International Day on Saturday July 18.

The Mayor, who was born in Kampala, Uganda, and spent two years between 1996 and 1998 in Cape Town, says it was a privilege to honour the leadership of Madiba and the Nelson Mandela Foundation for ensuring that his legacy was not limited to museums but in the movements for freedom around the world.

“Madiba lives in every protest for justice, every call for democracy, every march with a righteous demand. Madiba lives in every township and slum where dignity remains just out of reach, and he lives in each person who reaches for that dignity, who works all day and then returns home with food for the hungry and medicine for the sick.

“Madiba lives each time someone bears witness to oppression or want or misery, and does not accept it as inevitable, but rather as something that we each can fight,” adds Mamdani.

VIDEO | Inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum kicks off in New York