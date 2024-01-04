New Year’s mass murder suspects appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is heavy police and private security presence at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court this morning as the two suspects in the New Year’s mass murder shooting are appearing in court.

Family members of the deceased as well as community members heckled the two as they appeared.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of four people, including a police officer in Jukulyn in Soshanguve north of Pretoria, are making their first court appearance.

It is believed the heavily armed suspects opened fire on the four victims in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.