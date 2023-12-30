Pet owners panic ahead of New Year’s fireworks, citing distress

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As South Africans plan their celebrations to mark the end of 2023, some pet owners are in a panic ahead of the planned fireworks displays. Dog owners say they worry about the disregard for by-laws by some users of fireworks, which causes great distress for their pets.

Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality has joined the chorus of those cautioning against the irresponsible use of fireworks.

A colourful display of fireworks is a much-loved way to usher in the new year. Many are already purchasing firecrackers for their families.

But for Michelle Schoeder who owns two dogs – New Year’s Eve celebrations can be a nightmare.

Schoeder says she already has plans in place to keep her dogs calm during the fireworks displays. “Dog’s ears are very sensitive. Loud noises scare them and it can take a long time for me to calm my dogs down. Fireworks are unpredictable and nobody knows where they land. If a dog sees a piece of firework on the ground they will most likely start chewing it. The best thing to do is keep your dogs inside the house, close all windows, and make your dogs as comfortable as you can.”

Wynard Calitz is equally worried about the impact the noise of the fireworks will have on his pet.

Calitz, who previously owned a Jack Russell, says this time of the year, causes great distress for dogs. “We had a dog that really had severe panic attacks and had to be given medication to calm down.”

Meanwhile, police in the province have cautioned the public that those who violate the by-laws regulating the use of fireworks will be arrested this weekend. Residents are implored to familiarise themselves with the content of the applicable by-laws.

Northern Cape Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane says, “The use of fireworks in South Africa is regulated by by-laws under the Explosive Act, 1956. Members of the community are urged to abide by these laws and to report any resistance to the South African Police Service. The public needs to keep the following in mind when handling fireworks. Not to allow or permit children under the age of 16 to handle or use fireworks without adult supervision.”