New witness to testify in the Meyiwa murder trial

A new witness is expected to take the stand when the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

This comes after defence witness Qiniselani Buthelezi concluded his evidence in chief.

Five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s killing in Vosloorus on the East Rand, in October 2014.

Last week, the defence counsel Charles Mnisi requested more time to consult with witnesses before presenting the case for one of the accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

Mnisi says, “I never expected that this would be the end of accused number two, but I would not be rushing issues. It was by doing so that I’ll be prioritising that which I need to prepare in respect of accused number three. I’m not ready to start today, my lord is accused number three case.”

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-Reporting by Lerato Makola.