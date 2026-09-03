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New witness to take the stand in Matlala attempted-murder trial

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four others appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on August 3, 2026.
  • Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four others appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on August 3, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

A new state witness is expected to appear in the trial against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others at the High Court in Johannesburg.

The accused are facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

This relates to the botched assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Wednesday, a new witness testified that security had to be beefed up at the Edenvale Hospital during accused one, Musa Kekana’s admission in 2024, as staff feared for their safety.

Dr Ziphelele Mazibuko was testifying in a trial within a trial, where Kekana is fighting to have evidence obtained against him deemed inadmissible.

She told the court that staff allegedly overheard Kekana make a call to someone to break him out of hospital.

This led to extra security measures being put in place to secure the floor where Kekana was being treated.

VIDEO | Kekana battles to have evidence obtained during arrest declared inadmissible:

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