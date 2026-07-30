New witness to take the stand at Madlanga Commission 

A new witness is expected to testify at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday morning as the inquiry continues hearing evidence relating to the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Former IDAC head Adv Andrea Johnson is one of two IDAC officials who have testified before the commission.

She has been questioned about the unit’s investigations into senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, including suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

The inquiry is expected to continue probing the investigations conducted by IDAC into the arrests of Masemola and Khumalo.

Evidence before the inquiry has suggested that the unit acted outside its mandate in investigating and arresting Khumalo.

Johnson also conceded that Masemola had been incorrectly grouped with other accused in the Medicare24 Tshwane Districts matter involving attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 29, 2026: