The state is expected to call a new witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial which will continue in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Two digital forensic experts were called to testify last week about the chain of evidence.

Five men are on trial for the gunning down of the soccer star at the singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in October 2014.

Elphus Mushwana a cell phone analyst testified that the data downloaded from cell phone evidence in the case has not been manipulated.

Mushwana, who was attached to the South African Police Service at the time, says he received cellphones belonging to the people who were inside the Khumalo home the night the soccer star was gunned down.

However, he struggled to download data from Meyiwa’s phone without the pin.

Last month, cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn testified in court that a few hours after the murder, there was data on Kelly Khumalo’s phone that was deleted.

State prosecutor George Baloyi questioned Mushwana about deleted data, but Mushwana said he did not check if any data was deleted, including from Kelly Khumalo’s phone.

VIDEO: Last week, a close friend of Senzo Meyiwa, Tumelo Madlala took the stand:

