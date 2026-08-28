New witness to take stand at Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria is expected to hear from a new witness on Friday morning as it continues to examine allegations of criminality, political interference and failures within law-enforcement agencies.

The latest testimony came from former Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya on Thursday, who denied knowing murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe or interfering in a police operation at his Sandton home in December 2024.

Lebeya will return to the commission on a date that will be announced.

He also gave evidence about his concerns regarding the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) telling the inquiry that he had raised allegations involving its former head, Andrea Johnson, with the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and sought an independent prosecutor.

Lebeya’s testimony adds to weeks of evidence scrutinising IDAC’s handling of investigations and the extent to which its processes may have been influenced by senior officials.

VIDEO | Lebeya’s testimony at Madlanga Commission: