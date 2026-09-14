New witness takes stand at the trial of Matlala and co-accused

A new witness has taken the stand in the trial of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others at the High Court in Johannesburg.

This after the state provisionally closed its case in the trial within a trial.

The attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others is expected to resume this Monday morning at the High Court in Johannesburg. https://t.co/Y452nrYVqA pic.twitter.com/UPHXdXAh5n — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026

A consultant at tracking company C-Track, Eric Deysel, is currently testifying for the defence of accused number one, Musa Kekana.

He is detailing the movements of the police vehicles which were present at the time of Kekana’s arrest for the 2024 murder of Vereenigning engineer, Armand Swart.

Kekana is attempting to have evidence obtained during his arrest thrown out of court.

Deysel testified that tracker data indicated that 16 police vehicles were present at Kekana’s home following his arrest.

Deysel testified, “So, I managed to identify 10 vehicles that has reported at 8th road and I identified 16 vehicles that reported on 5th road. However, I would like to mention to the court that nine out of the 10 vehicles that was identified at 8th road, those nine vehicles also reported at 5th road.”

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