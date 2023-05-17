The prosecutor in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says the new witness must be given a choice whether or not she wants her testimony to be broadcast live or not.

Advocate George Baloyi has also denied that the witness featured in a Netflix documentary on Meyiwa’s murder.

The judge is expected to rule on the witness’s application that her testimony not be broadcast live.

Five men are currently on trial in the high court in Pretoria in connection with the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star.

Earlier controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo stood up to address the judge saying that he was on a watching brief.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ordered him to sit down as he was interrupting proceedings.

“Mr Teffo, sit down and allow Advocate Baloyi to continue with what is of interest in this case. Which is what I want to hear. There’s a ruling for me to make and time is of essence. You are not the only watch in brief that was spoken about in this case. There has never been a watch in brief here who has interrupted proceedings.”

