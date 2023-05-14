A new witness is expected to be called to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when the case resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

State witness, Mthokozisi Thwala has been excused after being grilled by the defense lawyers while under cross-examination last week.

Thwala is one of those who were present at the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus in 2014, when the football star was shot and later died in hospital.

Five men are currently on trial for his murder.

Defense lawyers poked holes at Thwala’s testimony which they say contradicts the version of previous state witness Tumelo Madlala and those contained in some statements.

Video: Mthokozisi Thwala accused of fabricating evidence:

