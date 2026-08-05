New witness expected to testify at Madlanga Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to continue probing the conduct of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) when it resumes on Wednesday.

The commission has been examining the investigation and prosecution of Crime Intelligence Head Dumisani Khumalo and six other officials from the unit.

Khumalo and his co-accused were charged with fraud and corruption relating to the appointment of Crime Intelligence Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

Witnesses at the inquiry have raised concerns about the handling of the investigation and prosecution of the seven accused.

The commission has examined the investigation, the legal processes followed and the assessment of evidence before the arrests were effected.

It is expected to hear from a new witness as it continues to probe IDAC’s processes in the investigation and arrest of the seven Crime Intelligence officials.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 4, 2026: