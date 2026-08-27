New witness expected to testify at Madlanga Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is expected to turn its attention on Thursday to other evidence, with a new witness expected to take the stand.

This follows the testimony of alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who remains under subpoena and is expected to return to the commission on a date yet to be announced.

Matlala’s evidence has put his relationships with senior police officials and political figures under the spotlight.

He was questioned about his links to former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Lesetja Senona, suspended deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, businessman Hangwani Maumela and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi.

The commission is expected to continue examining the broader allegations of political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration in law enforcement agencies.

Madlanga Commission | Matlala’s testimony adjourns for the day

On Wednesday, the commission heard allegations that suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya received money through a third party.

Matlala testified that he was questioned by Mkhwanazi about the claims.

Matlala told the commission that his information about Sibiya allegedly collecting money came from a third party and not from Sibiya directly.

When pressed by Commissioner Sandile Khumalo to identify those involved, Matlala declined to provide names, saying doing so could affect his legal strategy in a pending court case.

“And you say, yes, there are, but I don’t want to mention. And that’s why I’m saying my takeaway from that is the issue is not you incriminating yourself. You’ve already admitted that to Commissioner [Sesi] Baloyi. The issue seems to me is you don’t want to incriminate those people that you know are allegedly giving money to General Sibiya. That’s how I see it. And I don’t speak for my co-commissioners,” adds Khumalo.

Madlanga Commission | Matlala confirms claims that Lt-Gen Sibiya ‘collected money’