New witness expected to testify at Madlanga Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will continue to hear evidence related to alleged hit squads and police involvement in KwaZulu-Natal, with a new witness expected to take the stand on Thursday morning.

The commission has heard that a police officer, Witness P, has applied to have his testimony heard in camera on Friday.

Witness P has requested that his testimony be heard behind closed doors, without the media or the public present.

In his application, he says his evidence relates to matters uncovered during a clandestine counterintelligence operation involving an organised drug gang.

Witness P is scheduled to testify on the same day as North-West businessman Sulieman Carrim.

However, commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels has confirmed that Witness P’s testimony will not have a bearing on matters relating to Carrim.

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