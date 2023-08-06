A new witness is expected to be called to the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The defence counsels for the five accused concluded their cross-examination of state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Mthokozisi Thwala on Friday.

Five men are accused of killing the soccer star at his girlfriend’s mum’s home in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg in 2014.

Thwala was present at Kelly Khumalo’s parental home on that fateful night. On Friday, defence counsel Advocate Zandile Mshololo accused Mthokozisi Thwala of lying about the presence of intruders the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

She put it to Thwala that the reason he can’t describe the second intruder, nor the weapon in their possession is because no intruder entered the Khumalo house.

“I’m saying to you, you cannot give the description of the knife that the alleged second intruder was carrying because there was no second intruder.”

Response: “There was a second person there and that person came out and chased me.”

“But you can’t describe him.”

Response: “I didn’t see him properly; do you want me to tell lies now?”