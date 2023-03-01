Newly elected Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela has dismissed suggestions that he is a proxy mayor for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC).

Dr Makwarela – a COPE representative – was elected on Tuesday to take over the reins in Tshwane, despite his party only holding one seat.

Makwarela says he finds the suggestions patronising, as he also has ideas on how Tshwane should be run.

“I only learned 30 minutes before the Council that I’m their preferred candidate. So, they informed me – I was not even intending to stand by the way. I only have one seat, and there’s no way that I can actually master to convince 10 parties there. I find it quite patronising. I’m not a bionic man, I’m a human being, and I’ve got ideas and I think some people must be schooled. The Congress of the People was formed from the ANC. So, that’s my erstwhile party – and the comrades that I’m working with are not strangers to me.”

New Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela shares his vision for the City:

Residents optimistic

Tshwane residents say they are optimistic the newly-elected mayor will accelerate service delivery. Some say they are struggling to access clean water and other essential services which are compounded by frequent power outages.

“I don’t understand why they don’t have a generator here for such an important service. And they can make their own power to bring power here. That is the big problem for me on the service that they give here,” laments a resident.

Another says, “In Winterveldt, we need clean water, and tarred roads. Cars cannot assess the roads properly because there are a lot of potholes and we also need public parks.”

‘Tough times ahead’

Political analyst Dr. John Molepo has cautioned the newly elected executive mayor to brace for tough times. Molepo says Makwarela will have to consult with those who voted for him before he could make any decisions as mayor.

“I actually think it’s going to be difficult for him simply because he’s a one member of a particular party. So therefore he may be vulnerable to those who backed him to the ascendancy of power. So whatever that’s he’s going to do it will be informed by those who backed him to power, it’s always going to consult them. So is going to be those mayors who will be ceremonial to that extent.”

