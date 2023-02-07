The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) has unveiled Virtual Reality training technology aimed at enhancing the safety of mine workers through knowledge training on hazardous underground incidents.

The technology is being showcased at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

The CSIR says the technology provides mining trainees with simulated, immersive and experiential training on how to adequately respond to near-real emergency situations, such as underground fires and explosion.

The Council’s Executive Manager for Future Production in Mining, Sibongile Ntsoelengoe says, “At the forefront of our mission is the prioritisation of zero harm technologies and partnering with the mining industry. We aim to deliver people-centered solutions that prioritise the safety of workers in mining environments.”