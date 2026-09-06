New state witness expected to testify in ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

A new state witness is expected to take the stand in the trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering in connection with the botched assassination attempts on socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Thursday, the trial-within-a-trial was postponed to Monday due to the unavailability of the state’s next witness.

The court heard that the new witness, a police officer who was shot in the line of duty and is recovering following a surgery.

State prosecutor Adv Elize Le Roux assured the court that the witness will, however, be ready to attend court on Monday.

Le Roux is confident that the state’s case in the trial-within-a-trial will be concluded this week.

WATCH | Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused are back in the Johannesburg High Court, where a trial-within-a-trial is under way over disputed evidence. pic.twitter.com/H0mOeCtqpw — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 3, 2026

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