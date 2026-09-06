Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

New state witness expected to testify at ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

  • Alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in court
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

A new state witness is expected to take the stand in the trial against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. This relates to the botched assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Thursday last week, the trial within a trial was postponed to Monday due to the unavailability of the state’s next witness.

The court heard that the new witness, a police officer, was shot in the line of duty and is recovering following surgery.

State prosecutor Elize Le Roux assured the court that the witness will, however, be ready to attend court on Monday.

Le Roux is confident that the state’s case in the trial within a trial will be concluded this week.

VIDEO | New witness in Matlala and co-accused trial:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News