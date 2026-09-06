New state witness expected to testify at ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

A new state witness is expected to take the stand in the trial against Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. This relates to the botched assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Thursday last week, the trial within a trial was postponed to Monday due to the unavailability of the state’s next witness.

The court heard that the new witness, a police officer, was shot in the line of duty and is recovering following surgery.

State prosecutor Elize Le Roux assured the court that the witness will, however, be ready to attend court on Monday.

Le Roux is confident that the state’s case in the trial within a trial will be concluded this week.

VIDEO | New witness in Matlala and co-accused trial: