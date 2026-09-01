New state witness expected at Matlala attempted murder trial

A new state witness is expected to take the stand in the attempted murder trial of alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

The accused are facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

The case is about the botched assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Monday, the state’s fifth witness – a medical doctor – told the High Court that accused number one, Musa Kekana, told her that he was severely tortured whilst in police custody.

Dr Pooja Panicker was testifying in a trial within a trial – where Kekana is fighting to have evidence obtained against him inadmissible in court.

Kekana accused police of acting rogue on the day of his arrest in 2024.

He claims police assaulted him and searched his home without his permission.

X | @SABCNews | Alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others are expected back in the High Court in Johannesburg for the continuation of their trial within a trial. https://t.co/FeeJMMaPT6 pic.twitter.com/WCKQ3nxKcl

— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

Related video | “Cat” Matlala, wife, co-accused face a plethora of charges