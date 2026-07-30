New settlement prevents unsuitable people from working with children

Schools have a responsibility to protect learners from adults who may pose a risk to their safety.

A settlement reached this week at the High Court in Pretoria has renewed focus on the National Child Protection Register, which is meant to prevent unsuitable people from working with children.

The agreement follows legal action by Section 27 over concerns about the government’s implementation of the register.

Senior Legal Researcher at Section 27, Tendai Mafuma, says the settlement requires education authorities to strengthen vetting.

“The settlement requires the Department of Basic Education and provincial departments to vet educators against the register. Anyone found on the register should not remain in the school environment. There will also be quarterly reporting to monitor progress.”

But child protection groups say challenges remain within the system.

Teddy Bear Foundation Social Justice Activist, Dr Shaheda Omar, says backlogs remain a concern.

“It is disappointing with regard to the Department of Social Development, who opposed this application. They say they have cleared their backlogs, but what we are experiencing on the ground is not that reality.”

The Gauteng Department of Social Development says progress has been made.

Senior Social Worker, Itumeleng Makwela says organisations have been trained to access the register.

“I think there isn’t a backlog, because child protection organisations have now been equipped with training to access the National Child Protection Register.”

Makwela says vetting should apply to everyone who has access to children at schools, not only educators.

“Everybody within the school environment should be vetted. We cannot exclude people because of their position or qualifications when it comes to child protection.”