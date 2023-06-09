Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande says the new South African Isotope Facility (SAIF) will conduct advanced research on cancer and training capacity.

Nzimande is expected to launch the facility on Friday.

According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death on the African continent by 2030.

The SAIF, managed by the Department’s entity the National Research Foundation, is a flagship programme at iThemba LABS in Cape Town.

Nzimande says, “The facility will conduct advanced research and training capacity as well as increase the production capacity for radioisotopes, including new-generation novel radioisotopes. In addition, the SAIF has acquired a dedicated cyclotron with associated infrastructure for the production of radioisotopes, thus freeing the existing separated sector cyclotron for full-time research and training.”

Radioisotope therapy is used in treating cancer. It targets cancerous cells while causing minimal damage to surrounding healthy cells.