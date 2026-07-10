New Portugal coach would welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s new 71-year-old coach said “age doesn’t matter” and there still is a place on the team for 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. Jorge Jesus signed a four-year deal on Friday to coach Portugal through the 2030 World Cup.

Jesus succeeded Spain’s Roberto Martinez, whose contract expired with Monday’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup round of 16.

Jesus spent the past year coaching Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

“I’m 71, but I feel 50 because I’m healthy. I train every day — an hour or two. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I’m convinced we’ll win,” Jesus said Friday at Portugal’s Football Federation headquarters in Lisbon.

“Age doesn’t matter. Look at Cris. Under me, he used to cover 8 kilometers per match, reaching speeds above 25 kilometers per hour.”

Ronaldo announced his retirement from World Cup play but did not close the door on making future appearances for the national team. He is Portugal’s all-time leader in caps (233) and goals (146) and in 2026 joined Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the only men to appear in six World Cups.

Ronaldo scored three goals in the 2026 World Cup but was the subject of criticism from disappointed fans.

“I haven’t spoken to Cris yet. He will never be a problem for the national team or for me,” said Jesus. “As for the controversy, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“When the time comes to make a decision, I will speak with Cris and with everyone else individually. Cris is a symbol of Portugal. He will go down in history. It has been a great pleasure working with him. He is incredibly easy to work with.

“I need to speak with him to find out what he wants to do. He has always told me that he wants to finish his career at Al Nassr. If he is in a position to be called up, I will do so.”