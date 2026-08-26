New political parties aim to disrupt established ones in LGE

New political parties are looking to seriously challenge or disrupt established parties in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) expects a record number of political parties to contest the November LGE when submissions close later this week, up from the 78 recorded in 2021.

Many of them are newcomers to the country’s political landscape, made up of disgruntled defectors from larger parties.

Jozini Congress, made up largely of disaffected Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members, aims to produce an upset in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

New political parties are emerging across the country’s political landscape, aiming to be disruptors to established parties in November when South Africans go to the polls.

They have attracted a host of disaffected councillors who have either fallen out with their parties or failed to make it back on party lists.

Jozini Congress, a party borne out of disillusionment with the IFP, has thrown its hat in the proverbial elections ring in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It says parties like the IFP, African National Party (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have failed to deliver to the water-starved and jobless rural uMkhanyakude District near South Africa’s borders with Eswatini and Mozambique.

The party is led by former IFP councillor, Sibonelo Mathenjwa, who is also a local businessman and philanthropist.

“Our formation was driven by multiple concerns, but above all, by empathy for our people, particularly here in uMkhanyakude. Time and again, we see them deceived by empty promises, while service delivery remains non-existent. Even coalitions fail to change this reality.”

The party was formed in 2025 and has been registered with the Independent Electoral Commission.

As a fledgling party, its leaders want to first contest elections in uMkhanyakude District Municipality and in its four local municipalities – Jozini, uMhlabuyalingana, Big Five, Inkosi Mtubatuba.

With former IFP’s Jozini Mayor Mfananaye Mathe as the uMkhanyakude mayoral candidate, Mathenjwa is optimistic about their chances. Mathe – who is a charismatic political figure – joined the party after the IFP axed him over allegations of corruption.

Despite this Mathenjwa says his party offers something different to voters who feel let down by existing political parties.

“Jozini Congress was founded by people already serving communities, including several councillors. Its vision was shaped by individuals with a proven track record of public service. That, I believe, is what sets us apart. For us, serving the people isn’t just something we have to think about, it’s what are already doing. We don’t need to theorize about service, we live it.”

The 2026 Local Government Elections are expected to produce the highest number of hung councils, where no party wins an outright majority, when compared to previous elections.

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu believes that new political parties are likely to play a critical role in smaller municipalities.

“So, the trend has been that we are going to have coalition governments. So, smaller parties are banking on that they could be kingmakers in some municipalities. So, I think that is what is causing some people to start these smaller parties because they hope that somehow, they are going to get some votes which could help them become kingmakers.”

Across the province, communities are demanding better service delivery.

The true test for Jozini Congress and other new political parties like it will be in November when millions of voters cast their ballots.

Political parties have until Friday to submit their party lists and registration documents. – Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi.