The New Nation Movement has expressed its concerns over the Electoral Amendment Bill having been signed into law, saying voters are being placed in a trap.

It comes as the Independent Electoral Commission prepares for the 2024 polls, after it designated the 18th and 19th of November for voter registration.

A number of organisations are against the latest Bill, saying it is unfair towards independent candidates.

Directors of the New Nation Movement Matshepiso Finca, “As the citizens of this country, we are in a fundamental trap. We, as citizens at best, have been rendered as voting pawns to merely put our cross next to a political party which then decides which candidates to deploy to represent us at the provincial and national legislatures. More importantly, there isn’t any mechanism to recall those representatives in the event that they fail their oath and fail in governing us. The last straw in the electoral process up to now was cast when the president endorsed the bill that parliament presented to him.”

IEC welcomes signing of Electoral Amendment Bill into law:

On Wednesday, Build One South Africa Leader Mmusi Maimane has described the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa as malicious compliance.

Maimane spoke during a media briefing across Parliament, where BOSA and the Independent Candidates Association, announced that they would challenge the Electoral Amendment Act in the Constitutional Court.