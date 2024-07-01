New MPs to go through induction programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All new members of Parliament are set to go through an official induction programme at the Century City Convention Centre in Cape Town, from Tuesday through to Thursday.

One of the main objectives is to equip MPs with knowledge of the law-making process.

Parliamentary Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, giving a brief description of the itinerary for the three days, says, “Parliament will conduct an induction programme for this week, for the new members of parliament. The programme will cover various topics including an introduction to the core business of parliament; rules and responsibilities of members; ethical standards for members; engaging with civil societies; gender-responsive planning; budgeting and monitoring; and evaluation as well as an introduction to parliamentary structures and support. The induction programme will take place at the Century City Convention Centre.”

