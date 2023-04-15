The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there will be stability in the Mangaung Municipality in Bloemfontein following the election of the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats leader Papi Mokoena as mayor.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor David Masoeu, who is the new chief whip, says a lot still needs to be done to restore public confidence in the metro.

Fifty-two councillors, including the expelled ones from the African National Congress (ANC), Patrick Monyakoane and deputy mayor Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane, voted for the two office bearers.

Mangaung Metro Municipality has a new mayor:

The EFF councillor Gopolang Lipale says the metro needed changes.

“We have seen today the ANC fighting democracy. Something that they always claim to have fought for. Nelson Mandela went to prison for 27 years for this. The constitution that today we are all proud of or they say they are proud of but today they fail. This is the process of democracy so we have seen today the ANC fighting democracy.”