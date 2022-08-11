The Inkatha Freedom Party( IFP) says although the newly-elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube is competent, she will not be able to implement important decisions.

The IFP says she is compromised due to the lack of support from her own party.

Dube-Ncube was sworn-in on Wednesday during a special sitting of the provincial legislature in Mooi River.

She defeated the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mabatho Tembe and has taken over from Sihle Zikalala who resigned last week.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says Dube-Ncube’s own party does not fully support her.

Hlabisa says, ” Unfortunately for her, she will not perform as a premier because she is a compromised premier because you know two weeks ago, Dube-Ncube was rejected by the conference of the ANC in the province. They even refused to give her a threshold so that she could contest the position of chairperson.”

SAfm First Take’s Elvis Presslin spoke to Hlabisa:

Good working relations

On Wednesday, Dube-Ncube assured members of the provincial legislature that she will maintain a good working relationship with all political parties.

She was speaking after taking the oath of office.

Dube-Ncube used the opportunity to pay tribute to her predecessor Sihle Zikalala.

“I will maintain a good working relationship with all of you and we will have regular briefings where necessary. To my predecessors particularly Honourable Zikalala, I wish to thank you for all the good work that you have done for the people of KwaZulu-Natal as a Premier and a wonderful spirit of comradie amongst colleagues and political parties and we are going to sustain that as women. We don’t take for granted the fact that we have made history here today.”

VIDEO: KwaZulu-Natal has a new Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube:

